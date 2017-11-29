Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Banka Aya Emaki Opening Movie Released - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Idea Factory has released the opening movie for Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Banka Aya Emaki. It is a collection that includes Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Setsugekka Koi Emaki and Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki.



View it below:

Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Banka Aya Emaki will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 15, 2018 with PS4 Pro support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles