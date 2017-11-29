The Evil Within II Sells an Estimated 211,000 Units First Week at Retail in the West - Sales

The third-person survival horror game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks - The Evil Within II - sold 211,418 units first week at retail in the west, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 14.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 156,361 units sold (74%), compared to 47,436 units sold on the Xbox One (22%) and 7,621 units on Windows PC (4%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 98,751 units sold (47%), compared to 75,942 units sold in the US (36%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 15,639 units in the UK, 20,342 units in Germany, and 17,862 units in France.

Compared to the first game in the series, sales are way down. The Evil Within sold 800,328 units in its first week in October 2014.

The Evil Within II released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 13.

