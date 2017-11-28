One More Dungeon for PS4/Vita/NS Gets Release Date

One More Dungeon for PS4/Vita/NS Gets Release Date - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 2 hours ago / 246 Views

Ratalaika Games has revealed on Twitter that its port of the PC-released One More Dungeon will be hitting PS4, Vita, and Switch during the week of 11th of December, and will be priced at $7.99 (or regional equivalent).

The first person shooter roguelike originally launched on PC back in 2015 and currently has an 81% positive rating on Steam.


More Articles

1 Comments

reviniente
reviniente (1 hour ago)

Not sure, but I feel as if someone has been left out.

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (42 minutes ago)

Wii-U? Yeah, that sucks, but it's time to move on.

  • 0
reviniente
reviniente (34 minutes ago)

[crickets]

  • 0