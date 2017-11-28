One More Dungeon for PS4/Vita/NS Gets Release Date - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 2 hours ago / 246 Views
Ratalaika Games has revealed on Twitter that its port of the PC-released One More Dungeon will be hitting PS4, Vita, and Switch during the week of 11th of December, and will be priced at $7.99 (or regional equivalent).
#OneMoreDungeon will hit #PS4, #PSVita & #NintendoSwitch store on December, week of the 11th with a price of 7.99$!! Just 2 weeks!!!! #gamedev pic.twitter.com/suUcDeS07u— Ratalaika Games (@RatalaikaGames) November 28, 2017
The first person shooter roguelike originally launched on PC back in 2015 and currently has an 81% positive rating on Steam.
More Articles
Not sure, but I feel as if someone has been left out.
Wii-U? Yeah, that sucks, but it's time to move on.
- 0
[crickets]
- 0
1 Comments