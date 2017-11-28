One More Dungeon for PS4/Vita/NS Gets Release Date - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ratalaika Games has revealed on Twitter that its port of the PC-released One More Dungeon will be hitting PS4, Vita, and Switch during the week of 11th of December, and will be priced at $7.99 (or regional equivalent).

The first person shooter roguelike originally launched on PC back in 2015 and currently has an 81% positive rating on Steam.

More Articles