Divinity: Original Sin II Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

posted 3 hours ago

RPG Divinity: Original Sin II sold nearly 500,000 units in September. Larian Studios has now announced the game has sold more than one million units.

... at least, not without the best fans in the world! In just a couple of months we've roared past this huge landmark, and it's all down to you! pic.twitter.com/PiimrwV9b8 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 28, 2017

Divinity: Original Sin II had been available via Steam Early Access for a year before getting the full release on September 14.

