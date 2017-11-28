Report: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Tops 15 Million Downloads - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been downloaded more than 15 million times worldwide in six days, according a report by research firm Sensor Tower.

This is the second biggest launch for a mobile game released by Nintendo behind only Super Mario Run, which was downloaded 32 million times in its first six days. This is ahead of Fire Emblem Heroes that hit seven million downloads.

Pokemon GO saw around 6.8 million downloads in its first six days, however, it was only available in the US, Australia and New Zealand at the time.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is currently available for iOS and Android.

