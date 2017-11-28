The Longest 5 Minutes Launches in the West in February - News

posted 3 hours ago

NIS America announced The Longest 5 Minutes will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita on February 13 in North America and February 16 in Europe, and for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on February 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally developed by Nippon Ichi Software and Syupro-DX and releasing today for the PS Vita in Japan, The Longest Five Minutes will take you inside the mind of a hero during his final encounter with an epic and evil Overlord. As the story unfolds, the conversations you have with your party and the Overlord will unlock memories of the hero’s journey. Each memory plays out in classic 8-bit RPG style, and the outcome of those memories affect your party in their final battle.

Story:

Our hero faces the origin of all evil, the Overlord himself, but suddenly loses all memories of his adventure.

His finishing moves, the name of his hometown, and even the reason he’s trying to defeat the Overlord in the first place, all gone. Our hero feels as though he’s letting his allies down…

In the midst of battle, his allies’ words and the Overlord’s taunting triggers flashbacks, bringing his memories back piece by piece. Our hero tries to regain his priceless memories before it’s too late, but the Overlord stands before him, his power unyielding!

What can happen in The Longest Five Minutes!?

