Steamworld Dig & Heist Getting Physical Releases on Vita Through Limited Run Games

by, posted 7 hours ago

After a ratings leak suggested it earlier this month, Limited Run Games has announced on Twitter that both Steamworld Dig and Steamworld Heist will be getting physical releases on Vita in December, namely the 15th:

Excited to announce that the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld Dig and Heist from @ImageForm are getting physical releases on the @PlayStation®Vita!



Both titles will be available Friday December 15th 10AM Eastern Time

Despite being a bundled release on PS4 & WiiU, the Vita games will be sold separately.

This also suggests the possibility of a future physical release for Steamworld Dig 2, although it's probably too early to speculate too much on that yet.

