Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Expansion Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 512 Views
Publisher 2K announced the first expansion for Civilization VI, called Rise and Fall.
The expansion adds eight civilizations and nine new leaders, as well as eight new world wonders, new units, districts, buildings, and improvements. The Government and Diplomacy systems have also been expanded.
View the announcement trailer below:
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall will launch for Windows PC on February 8, 2018.
We want new games, not expansion packs!
No, this is OK.
- 0
Oh, so it is just ports we don't like.
Good to know.
They are about the same effort, so I get confused some times.
Silly, me.
- 0
Come on, this'll make the game better. The game has received quite a bit of critique, and this ought to improve it. If they made a new one, it would be flawed like VI and V before it until it received an expansion pack. I don't know what's wrong but Civilization games these days seem to be pretty flawed before an expansion. I'd rather take one Civ VI that's better than Civ VI and Civ VII that are both inferior to what Civ VI is probably going to be after this expansion pack.
- 0
I support both expansions and ports.
I am just poking fun at the people who complain about software being ported to other systems.
Clearly every developer should strive to make their games as good as they can, whilst ensuring that as many people can experience their work as possible.
- 0
Civ has always done this, and as a result, becomes MUCH better over time as well as lasting over 5 years.
- +1
diplomacy victory!?.. bah. boooooring!
Hoping for a Civ 6 complete edition then. When I finally get a PC capable of running the game I can just get that :)
