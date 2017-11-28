Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Expansion Announced - News

Publisher 2K announced the first expansion for Civilization VI, called Rise and Fall.

The expansion adds eight civilizations and nine new leaders, as well as eight new world wonders, new units, districts, buildings, and improvements. The Government and Diplomacy systems have also been expanded.

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall will launch for Windows PC on February 8, 2018.

