Marvel Heroes Omega Shuts Down on All Platforms, Gazillion Entertainment Closes Its Doors - News

posted 9 hours ago

Marvel Heroes Omega has officially shut down on all platforms.

The game was originally supposed to go offline on December 31, however, Gazillion Entertainment has closed its doors and it is no longer possible.

"We’ve had the privilege of entertaining and collaborating with our players for over four years," said the developer earlier this month. "We’re extremely humbled by that privilege and wanted to get this message out: Thank you. Thank you to our players, our tireless employees, and everyone involved in the life of Marvel Heroes, Marvel Heroes 2015, Marvel Heroes 2016, and Marvel Heroes Omega."

