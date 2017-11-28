This Week's Deals With Gold - Never Alone, Wonder Boy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 347 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 5 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Earthlock: Festival of Magic*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|In Between*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|INVERSUS Deluxe*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone Arctic Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone: Foxtales*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|ZAZEN, zen meditation game*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|ArcaniA*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Black Knight Sword*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|de Blob 2*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Frontlines: Fuel of War*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|JUJU*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Alive*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Rio*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments