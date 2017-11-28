Sony: 'We Had The Biggest Black Friday in PlayStation History' - News

Eric Lempel, the senior vice president and head of PlayStation Network at PlayStation, told CNBC in the US that last week was the biggest Black Friday ever for PlayStation.

"We had the Biggest Black Friday in PlayStation history," said Lempel. "We sold more consoles than we ever have in our 22 year history."

Sony aggressively cut prices on bundles to sell as many consoles as possible for Black Friday. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR all saw price cuts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

