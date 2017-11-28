Sony: 'We Had The Biggest Black Friday in PlayStation History' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 2,180 Views
Eric Lempel, the senior vice president and head of PlayStation Network at PlayStation, told CNBC in the US that last week was the biggest Black Friday ever for PlayStation.
"We had the Biggest Black Friday in PlayStation history," said Lempel. "We sold more consoles than we ever have in our 22 year history."
Sony aggressively cut prices on bundles to sell as many consoles as possible for Black Friday. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR all saw price cuts.
Yet some people honestly believed that the PS4 is on the verge to loose its mojo. For 4 years now many people still underestimate the selling power of this beast. Long live the King!
The PS2 was most dominant home console in history and look how the PS3 turned out (lost to 360 and Wii in the US and lost to Wii world wide). Nothing is certain in this industry.
"Yet some people honestly believed that the PS4 is on the verge to loose its mojo."
Like who?
Predict when PS4 will outsell Nintendo 3DS thread:
''Never!''
That guy.
And many others on similar threads that said it would only sell 70 million, and in fact im pretty sure that was this year.
2018 God of war Spiderman Detroit RDR2 KHIII MH:World Days Gone Shadow of the colossus Alll those games will improve PS4 sales next-year.
At the risk of being the hair in the soup, aren't at least 2 of those games you mentioned multi-platforms?
And? Multi-platform games improve console sales. Especially those that won't release on pc in 2018 which are KHIII, MH:W and RDR2.
+ More frequent $200 price tags.
PEEPer0nni
Yes, of course. I meant to imply that they will do just that with the other console, too. Good for everyone else, in short.
Except for Monster Hunter World which im pretty sure will sell far more PS4s than Xbox Ones, especially in japan.
Congrats Sony! PS4 is a beast!!
Damn November sales must be huge, perhaps this year they van finally top the 20 million mark.
really happy, now i want numbers;)
Congrats Sony. The PS4 truly is the PS2 2.0.
It sure looked like it Got persona 5 for 30 bucks and i cant be more happy
That game is so f#cking good... im in New Game Plus and im having as much fun as the first time.
Woooowwww wtf
Wauw!!!gongratz
I wish this was indicative of the demand for the PS4 at $199. Just imagine how more massive the PS4 could have sold had it not run out of stock at various retailers. Next year with the games they have coming out coupled with that ever-so-sweet price of $149, Sony will have beaten their best BF again!
That's what I'm wondering too, I work in a position that oversees sales for 6 locations.
And we had countless calls for PS4 $199, so who knows how much more the system would have sold had the inventory been there.
Wowzers!!!! good thing I have stock!!
