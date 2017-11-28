Gang Beasts Launches for PS4 on December 12 - News

Publisher Double Fine Productions announced Gang Beasts will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on December 12.

Gang Beasts is currently available for Windows PC via Steam Early Access and the Oculus Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

