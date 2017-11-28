Yooka-Laylee Launches for Switch on December 14 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 585 Views
Developer Playtonic Games announced Yooka-Laylee will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 14.
Yooka-Laylee is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Missed opportunity: The Game. Was really excited to get it, but like a majority of their fans, I wanted it on my Nintendo system. I hope the game is optimized enough that it breaks 140K. They missed the Indie goldrush so I don't think they will. They won't get a buy from me anyway, no physical copy.
Woop finally!!! Any info on price?
If this came before the launch of Mario Odyssey there would have been a far greater chance of sales for it... but now? the only time this would be an option is if you have already 100%'d Mario and you are really dying for some other less enjoyable platformer on the system.
Can't they release it physical? I'm missing out on these great games like Golf Story, Stardew Valley, and now Yooka-Laylee.
That's your choice.
