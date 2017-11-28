Yooka-Laylee Launches for Switch on December 14 - News

Developer Playtonic Games announced Yooka-Laylee will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 14.

View the trailer below:





View the gameplay trailer below:





Yooka-Laylee is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

