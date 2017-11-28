Code Vein Info Introduces New Character and More - News

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu new information on Bandai Namco's upcoming action RPG Code Vein was released. It details a new character, Blood Veil and growth elements.

New Character: Nikola Karnstein (voiced by Hiromi Igarashi)

A revenant traveling Vein with his older sister Mila. He will fight against any opponent if it is for his beloved sister.

New Blood Veil: Ivy

A Blood Veil in the form of a scarf. Its standard blood-sucking attack can attack enemies at a distance with countless thorns. As you parry enemy attacks, your blood-sucking attacks will change. A skewered scarf can shoot out thorns that tear apart the enemy from their insides.

Growth Element: Haze

The experience points element of Code Vein‘s growth system. By using Haze, you can level up. Haze can be obtained by defeating enemies and using special items. If you are defeated by an enemy, your Haze becomes zero and the Haze you had on you will be left at the location you died. You can recover the Haze by returning to the place you died.

Growth Element: Blood Code

Equipment exclusive to the protagonist. Each revenant has a special blood type, and by recovering blood crystals, players can call upon the subject’s memory and simultaneously obtain a “Blood Code.” By equipping a Blood Code, a Gift that reflects the characteristics of the original owner becomes available. To recover blood crystals, special materials are required. Types of Blood Codes include the “Ranger,” which stresses survival during exploration, the “Hunter,” which specializes in long-distance attacks, the “Berserker,” which specializes in short-distance attacks, and more.

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in early 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

