Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1 DLC Out Now - News

Namco announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1 DLC launches today. The DLC is priced at $9.99 for the standalone version or for $16.99 that also includes Extra Pack 2 that will release in February 2018.

Extra Pack 1 includes Tapion, Android 13, Dabura, and Buu as playable characters, Zamasu as an instructor, four new costumes, five parallel quests, 13 new skills, and eight new Super Souls.



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.



