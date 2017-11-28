Ubisoft Releases Unannounced Musical Exploration Game Ode - News

Ubisoft has released an unannounced musical exploration game called Ode for Windows PC. It is currently available on the Uibsoft Store for $4.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A JOYFUL JOURNEY

Embark on a journey of pure joy, where every interaction with the environment has an immediate positive visual & aural reaction. Transform your character as you collect fallen stars and ascend through 4 fantasy worlds, revealing melodic landscapes to which you add layer upon layer of music to create a crescendo of sound and light.

MUSICAL MAGIC

As you journey to the stars, every plant and object lives in a mesmerizing musical garden to explore. Like an orchestral conductor, awaken the musical magic in each level to create a wondrous and enchanting world.

EXPERIMENTAL AND UNIQUE

Ode is unlike any other video-game experience. With almost total freedom to explore, the combination of light, movement and music creates a sense of true exploration, transformation and pure harmony that will delight the senses.

