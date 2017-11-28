VR Headsets Shipped 1 Million Units Last Quarter for the First Time - News

Virtual reality headsets are getting more popular as the prices continue to decline as shipments in the third quarter 2017 were the highest ever for any quarter.

The main VR headsets shipped one million units during the quarter ending September 30, according to a report by Canalys. The PlayStation VR accounted for 49 percent or 490,000 units shipped, while Oculus shipped 210,000 units of the Rift. HTC also managed to ship 160,000 Vive units.

"VR adoption in the consumer segment is highly dependent on price, and Oculus’ strategy of lowering prices has definitely helped drive adoption," said Canalys Research Analyst Vincent Thielke. "Hugo Barra is betting on his next product, the US$199 Oculus Go standalone headset, to reach more users next year. The Go will excite first-time users, but driving adoption beyond social media will be a challenge."

Canalys Analyst Jason Low added, "Sony is well placed to take advantage of this increasing interest in VR. Sony has dominated the Japanese VR headset market since the release of the PS VR, taking more than an 80% share, and will continue to lead as it increases supply of the PS VR headset with bundles featuring new titles from popular franchises, including Doom, Skyrim and Gran Turismo."

