Nioh on PC Getting Keyboard and Mouse Support

Koei Tecmo announced the Windows PC version of Nioh: Complete Edition is getting keyboard and mouse support in the next patch that will release on Wednesday, November 29.

#Nioh: Complete Edition upcoming patch (11/29 Late Evening PST) for PC Steam will add in K&M (Keyboard & Mouse) support along with customizable key bindings for the keyboard. Thank you, everyone, for your patience~!#NiohPC pic.twitter.com/qYFCAGhkZi — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) November 27, 2017

Here are the complete patch notes:

Added camera/action controls for mice.

Added customizable key bindings for keyboards.

Fixed an issue with analogue stick sensitivity

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause an error to occur when matchmaking at Torii Gates.

Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.

