Demon's Souls Online Service Shutting Down Worldwide on February 28

posted 1 hour ago

Following the announcement earlier today that Demon’s Souls online services will shut down in Japan on February 28, 2018, the online services are also shutting down in the rest of the world on the same day.

After 9 years of reoccurring deaths and frustrations, but just as many triumphs of dedication, Demon's Souls online servers will terminate on February 28, 2018. Play online one last time, and share with us your best Demon's Souls moment! pic.twitter.com/knIgmXLqFW — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) November 27, 2017

Demon’s Souls is available for the PlayStation 3.

