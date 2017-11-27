Destiny 2 Free Trial Coming Tomorrow - News

Bungie announced a free trial for Destiny 2 will release tomorrow on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It gives access to two worlds: European Dead Zone and the Saturn moon of Titan.

New to Destiny 2? Play the Destiny 2 Free Trial starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0aIyHeFtEh — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) November 27, 2017

Here is an overview of the free trial:

So, you’re new to Destiny 2? Enjoy the free trial and jump into the cinematic campaign on your own or with friends. Want to battle other players? Enter the multiplayer arena and put your skills to the ultimate test

Campaign:

You are one of humanity’s last remaining Guardians. Your home and your power has been taken from you by a brutal invader – Ghaul. With humanity on the brink, it’s up to you to fight back and reclaim our world. Explore Two Vast Worlds: Take on rewarding side missions to level-up, earn loot, and discover new worlds through Adventures. European Dead Zone European Dead Zone was ground-zero for a cataclysmic event that left a massive shard of The Traveler – the source of every Guardian’s power and immortality – embedded into the vast landscape. Now, the Red Legion are using the European Dead Zone as a staging ground for their war machine. Moon of Saturn, Titan The great monuments of mankind’s utopian Golden Age now lie toppled or half-submerged within the rolling ocean that blankets the entire surface of Titan. All that remains is a flotilla of construction barges and a lone human habitat that serves as the perfect hiding place for some of humanity’s scattered forces – and something far more sinister below.

