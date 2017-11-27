Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets Story Trailer - News

Nintendo has released the story trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 2. You can also view the overview trailer here and TV spots here.

As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Can you find the fabled paradise she calls home? Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories before the world ends.

Each Titan hosts its own distinct cultures, wildlife, and diverse regions to explore. Search the vast open areas and labyrinthine corridors for treasure, secret paths, and creatures to battle and index.

During these escapades you’ll get to know a large cast of eclectic characters, including the weaponized life forms known as Blades. Gather these allies, bond with them to increase their power, and utilize their special ARTS to devastate enemies. But to save the world of Alrest, you must first demystify its cloudy past.

Key Features:

A new story in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

The next adventure is on the Nintendo Switch™ console—set on the backs of colossal, living Titans.

Discover each Titan’s diverse regions, culture, wildlife, equipment, and hidden secrets.

Find, bond with, and command weaponized life forms known as Blades to earn abilities and enhance them.

Uncover the history of Alrest and the mystery of its endless ocean of clouds.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.

