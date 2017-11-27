Eastasiasoft Details PS4/PSV Physical Release for Upcoming Strategy RPG Rainbow Skies - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Eastasiasoft announced earlier today that its upcoming strategy-RPG and sequel to the cult hit Rainbow Moon will be launching on PS3, PS4 & Vita in 2018. However the company also took to Twitter to confirm that a physical edition will be launching alongside the digital release and that pre-orders are now available exclusively through Play-Asia.

The game will be available in both Limited and Standard Editions. The Limited Edition release includes the following:

Rainbow Skies Game

Rainbow Skies Manual

Rainbow Skies Melodies 2CD Original Soundtrack

Rainbow Skies Book of Knowledge (100+ pages)

Rainbow Skies Map (double sided!)

Rainbow Skies Numbered Certificate

Rainbow Skies Collector's Box

Eastasiasoft also confirmed that a new physical run of Rainbow Moon will be produced, separate to the Limited Run Games version that released in 2016.

More Articles