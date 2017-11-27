Eastasiasoft Details PS4/PSV Physical Release for Upcoming Strategy RPG Rainbow Skies - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 1 hour ago / 244 Views
Eastasiasoft announced earlier today that its upcoming strategy-RPG and sequel to the cult hit Rainbow Moon will be launching on PS3, PS4 & Vita in 2018. However the company also took to Twitter to confirm that a physical edition will be launching alongside the digital release and that pre-orders are now available exclusively through Play-Asia.
Rainbow Skies will launch in 2018! Reserve your physical copy now @playasia. All Limited Edition preorders placed by 28 Feb 2018 are 100% guaranteed!— eastasiasoft (@eastasiasoft) November 27, 2017
â†’ Preorder link: https://t.co/IioA0hxNUl
â†’ New trailer: https://t.co/3bjtpJXZlh#PS4 #PS3 #PSVita #vitaisland pic.twitter.com/tvC2dacAr4
The game will be available in both Limited and Standard Editions. The Limited Edition release includes the following:
- Rainbow Skies Game
- Rainbow Skies Manual
- Rainbow Skies Melodies 2CD Original Soundtrack
- Rainbow Skies Book of Knowledge (100+ pages)
- Rainbow Skies Map (double sided!)
- Rainbow Skies Numbered Certificate
- Rainbow Skies Collector's Box
Eastasiasoft also confirmed that a new physical run of Rainbow Moon will be produced, separate to the Limited Run Games version that released in 2016.
