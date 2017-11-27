Dreamcast Turns 19, Top 10 Best-Selling Games on the Console - Sales

The Dreamcast launched 19 years ago in Japan on November 27, 1998.

The console sold 8.20 million units lifetime. Breaking it down by region, it sold 3.90 million units in North America, 1.91 million units in Europe and 2.25 million units in Japan. Rest of the world accounted for just 0.14 million units.

To celebrate the anniversary of Sega's last home console, we have compiled the top 10 best-selling games for the system:

10th. J-League Pro Soccer Club - 0.36 Million

9th. Virtua Fighter 3tb - 0.37 million

8th. Sega Rally Championship 2 - 0.41 million

7th. Seaman - 0.52 Million

6th. NFL 2K1 - 1.09 Million

5th. Resident Evil - Code: Veronica - 1.14 Million

4th. Shenmue - 1.18 Million

3rd. NFL 2K - 1.20 Million

2nd. Crazi Taxi - 1.81 Million

1st. Sonic Adventure - 2.42 Million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

