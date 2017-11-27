Dreamcast Turns 19, Top 10 Best-Selling Games on the Console - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,493 Views
The Dreamcast launched 19 years ago in Japan on November 27, 1998.
The console sold 8.20 million units lifetime. Breaking it down by region, it sold 3.90 million units in North America, 1.91 million units in Europe and 2.25 million units in Japan. Rest of the world accounted for just 0.14 million units.
To celebrate the anniversary of Sega's last home console, we have compiled the top 10 best-selling games for the system:
10th. J-League Pro Soccer Club - 0.36 Million
9th. Virtua Fighter 3tb - 0.37 million
8th. Sega Rally Championship 2 - 0.41 million
7th. Seaman - 0.52 Million
6th. NFL 2K1 - 1.09 Million
5th. Resident Evil - Code: Veronica - 1.14 Million
4th. Shenmue - 1.18 Million
3rd. NFL 2K - 1.20 Million
2nd. Crazi Taxi - 1.81 Million
1st. Sonic Adventure - 2.42 Million
wow Sonic Adventure 2 and Soul Calibur aren't on this list. I'm surprised.
Me too.
SoulCalibur is 11th, Sonic Adventures 2 in 29th.
This list is just plain wrong. Soul Calibur sold more than a million and if i remember corectly SA2 sold north of 600k.
VGC apparently only has Japan sales for SoulCalibur, I also found it hard to believe that this one wouldn't be among the top selling Dreamcast games.
I didn't think Crazy Taxi would be so high. Nice to see.
Arcade fun at its purest/
YAYAYAYAYA!!!
Skies of Arcadia 4 life.
No MvC2 or Rival Schools??? :/
ah man Rival Schools was great. I miss that game.
Don't you mean project justice!
Since some aren't believing me, here it is from namco's mouth. SC sold 1.3m on DC. http://web.archive.org/web/20060327135140/http://www.namcoarcade.com/nai_gamedisplay.asp?gam=soulcal2
he's just using the numbers VGC has, the dreamcast game sales been messed up xD JSR should be up there as SA2
1.3m is more like it. I also found this post (http://www.goodcowfilms.com/farm/basement/ga-archive/sega-dc-sales-03-04-2003.htm) in some thread on some site that has a list apparently from NPD (but it isn't sourced sadly) that has US sales at 574k. That plus VGC's Japan sales is already about 900k, so 1.3m total lifetime is probably right.
POWERSTONE :D! so many good games on dreamcast by the way, soul calibur, dead or alive 2, skies of arcadia, headhunter, phantasy star online... etcetc, what a gem!
So this is the dreamcast?Ive always heard about it but never seen it before.Looks interesting
Some other these are getting colletable, Shenmue was going for £50. Not that surprising from the demo I remember playing.
SC sold more than 1 million. Just need to google it. This list is incorrect.
If this numbers are true then almost every game flopped really hard on Dreamcast
