Dreamcast Turns 19, Top 10 Best-Selling Games on the Console

by William D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,493 Views

The Dreamcast launched 19 years ago in Japan on November 27, 1998.

The console sold 8.20 million units lifetime. Breaking it down by region, it sold 3.90 million units in North America, 1.91 million units in Europe and 2.25 million units in Japan. Rest of the world accounted for just 0.14 million units.

 

To celebrate the anniversary of Sega's last home console, we have compiled the top 10 best-selling games for the system:

10th. J-League Pro Soccer Club - 0.36 Million

 

9th. Virtua Fighter 3tb - 0.37 million

 

8th. Sega Rally Championship 2 - 0.41 million

 

7th. Seaman - 0.52 Million

 

6th. NFL 2K1 - 1.09 Million

 

5th. Resident Evil - Code: Veronica - 1.14 Million

 

4th. Shenmue - 1.18 Million

 

3rd. NFL 2K - 1.20 Million

 

2nd. Crazi Taxi - 1.81 Million

 

1st. Sonic Adventure - 2.42 Million

 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


itsyounghavok
itsyounghavok (6 hours ago)

wow Sonic Adventure 2 and Soul Calibur aren't on this list. I'm surprised.

COKTOE
COKTOE (6 hours ago)

Me too.

Flilix
Flilix (5 hours ago)

SoulCalibur is 11th, Sonic Adventures 2 in 29th.

Nem
Nem (4 hours ago)

This list is just plain wrong. Soul Calibur sold more than a million and if i remember corectly SA2 sold north of 600k.

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (2 hours ago)

VGC apparently only has Japan sales for SoulCalibur, I also found it hard to believe that this one wouldn't be among the top selling Dreamcast games.

COKTOE
COKTOE (6 hours ago)

I didn't think Crazy Taxi would be so high. Nice to see.

itsyounghavok
itsyounghavok (5 hours ago)

Arcade fun at its purest/

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (4 hours ago)

YAYAYAYAYA!!!

OTBWY
OTBWY (5 hours ago)

Skies of Arcadia 4 life.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (6 hours ago)

No MvC2 or Rival Schools??? :/

itsyounghavok
itsyounghavok (6 hours ago)

ah man Rival Schools was great. I miss that game.

AAA300
AAA300 (5 hours ago)

Don't you mean project justice!

Nem
Nem (3 hours ago)

Since some aren't believing me, here it is from namco's mouth. SC sold 1.3m on DC. http://web.archive.org/web/20060327135140/http://www.namcoarcade.com/nai_gamedisplay.asp?gam=soulcal2

iceland
iceland (3 hours ago)

he's just using the numbers VGC has, the dreamcast game sales been messed up xD JSR should be up there as SA2

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (2 hours ago)

1.3m is more like it. I also found this post (http://www.goodcowfilms.com/farm/basement/ga-archive/sega-dc-sales-03-04-2003.htm) in some thread on some site that has a list apparently from NPD (but it isn't sourced sadly) that has US sales at 574k. That plus VGC's Japan sales is already about 900k, so 1.3m total lifetime is probably right.

malistix1985
malistix1985 (3 hours ago)

POWERSTONE :D! so many good games on dreamcast by the way, soul calibur, dead or alive 2, skies of arcadia, headhunter, phantasy star online... etcetc, what a gem!

Ggordon
Ggordon (3 hours ago)

So this is the dreamcast?Ive always heard about it but never seen it before.Looks interesting

SecondWar
SecondWar (3 hours ago)

Some other these are getting colletable, Shenmue was going for £50. Not that surprising from the demo I remember playing.

Nem
Nem (4 hours ago)

SC sold more than 1 million. Just need to google it. This list is incorrect.

Goodnightmoon
Goodnightmoon (5 hours ago)

If this numbers are true then almost every game flopped really hard on Dreamcast

