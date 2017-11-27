Farfetch'd Now Available Worldwide in Pokémon GO for a Limited Time - News

posted 7 hours ago

The Pokemon GO Global Catch Challenge and players were able to catch three billion Pokemon to unlock two Pokemon for a limited time.

Congratulations, Trainers! You did it! Youâ€™ve caught over 3 billion PokÃ©mon and unlocked a new reward during the Global Catch Challenge. #PokemonGOtravel #GlobalCatchChallenge pic.twitter.com/slGXLg0CNb — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 26, 2017

Farfetch'd was exclusive to Japan, but can now be caught worldwide. Kangaskhan was exclusive in Australia, but can now be caught in east Asia. The Pokemon are available until 4pm PT / 7pm ET today.

