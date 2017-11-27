Software Sales Jump 89% in the UK Due to Black Friday, Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales Up 3% Year-Over-Year - News

Black Friday helped push software sales in the UK last week to the highest they have been at retail all year. Software sales jumped 89 percent week-on-week, while revenue increased 53 percent.

Combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware were up three percent compared to last year. Bundles accounted for 83 percent of all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles sold.

Call of Duty: WWII spent a fourth consecutive week at the top as sales increased 84 percent. FIFA 18 is up one spot to second as sales jumped 237 percent. Gran Turismo Sport climbs from 12th place last week to third this week as sales increased 867 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Gran Turismo Sport Star Wars Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Origins Forza Motorsport 7 Wolfenstein II: The New Collossus Super Mario Odyssey Fallout 4 Need for Speed Payback

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

