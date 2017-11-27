Atelier Lydie & Suelle Second Trailer Released - News

Koei Tecmo and Gust have released have released the second trailer for Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings. Read the latest information on the game here.

View it below:

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita in Japan on December 21, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on March 27 in North America and March 30 in Europe.

