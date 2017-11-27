Saint Seiya: Cosmo Fantasy Out Now in the West - News

/ 407 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The free-to-play game Saint Seiya: Cosmo Fantasy is available now for iOS and Android in North America and Europe.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

See your favorite characters from the series, such as The Dark Lord, Hades, Odin Seiya, and all 12 God Cloths! You can also encounter warriors from the all-new series “The God Libra and the 12 Weapons”! Enjoy epic battles with the over 100 characters available!

Systems:

The greatest scenes from the animated TV series come to life once more in the palm of your hand. Enjoy the opening theme song “Pegasus Fantasy,” as well as the legendary voice acting talents of Morita Masakazu (Pegasus Seiya) and Yuji Mitsuya (Virgo Shaka) any time you please!

once more in the palm of your hand. Enjoy the opening theme song “Pegasus Fantasy,” as well as the legendary voice acting talents of Morita Masakazu (Pegasus Seiya) and Yuji Mitsuya (Virgo Shaka) any time you please! Enjoy heated battles with the simplest of controls! All it takes is a tap of your finger and you can unleash the Saints’ devastating special moves, like Pegasus Meteor Fist and Lightning Plasma! With the new “Awaken Seventh Sense” feature, you can enhance your favorite Saints to untold realms of power!

All it takes is a tap of your finger and you can unleash the Saints’ devastating special moves, like Pegasus Meteor Fist and Lightning Plasma! With the new “Awaken Seventh Sense” feature, you can enhance your favorite Saints to untold realms of power! Play the story from Poseidon through to the Hades arc! Relive the tale as it progresses from the battle with the Gold Saints in the 12 Gold Palaces to the conflict against Poseidon and the Marina Generals. But it doesn’t end there— the Hades arc has finally been released! As the story plays out in Inferno, crush the powerful foes that stand before you with the Goddess, Athena by your side!

Relive the tale as it progresses from the battle with the Gold Saints in the 12 Gold Palaces to the conflict against Poseidon and the Marina Generals. But it doesn’t end there— the Hades arc has finally been released! As the story plays out in Inferno, crush the powerful foes that stand before you with the Goddess, Athena by your side! Play to your heart’s content with a range of varied game modes! How you play is completely up to you! Will you train your Saints with the aim of becoming an Arena champion, or attempt to win all 15 battles in the Cosmo Challenge? Will you form a party of 15 warriors and battle in the Graad Colosseo, or go for all out war in a grand Holy War against another Guild? The choice is yours!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles