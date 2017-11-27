Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Hero Colosseum Update Out Now - News

The Hero Colosseum update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now.

Here are the complete patch notes:

Implemented the Hero Colosseum

Added data for “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1″

Implemented new trophies

Implemented option to change Parallel Quest BGM

Implemented system to purchase TP medal

Adjusted TP medal opening hours. They are now open every day

Set point owned at the start of ranked match “Unlimited Battle” to 1,000

Added NPC “Amy” who will grant players costumes

Added types of quests where you can earn TP medals

Implementation of one Raid Quest

Implementation of one Expert Mission

Expanded online World Tournament events

Rebalanced battle mechanics

Made other improvements / adjustments

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

