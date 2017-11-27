Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Hero Colosseum Update Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 287 Views
The Hero Colosseum update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now.
Here are the complete patch notes:
- Implemented the Hero Colosseum
- Added data for “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1″
- Implemented new trophies
- Implemented option to change Parallel Quest BGM
- Implemented system to purchase TP medal
- Adjusted TP medal opening hours. They are now open every day
- Set point owned at the start of ranked match “Unlimited Battle” to 1,000
- Added NPC “Amy” who will grant players costumes
- Added types of quests where you can earn TP medals
- Implementation of one Raid Quest
- Implementation of one Expert Mission
- Expanded online World Tournament events
- Rebalanced battle mechanics
- Made other improvements / adjustments
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
