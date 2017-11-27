Demon’s Souls Multiplayer Shutting Down on February 28 in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 473 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it will shut down the multiplayer for Demon’s Souls in Japan on February 28, 2018.
Online multiplayer, browsing ranks, writing and reading hints, other player death replays, and wandering phantoms will no longer be accessible in the game.
Demon’s Souls in North America and Europe is run by Atlus and the company has not announced any plans to shut down the multiplayer portion of the game in the west.
That's 8 years of support on a last gen console for a too often forgotten game. Pretty amazing.
I can’t believe the support is still going! Good service from From Software.
Demon Souls was the shit. The reason why it is the best Souls is because the initial impact it had. Going outside and getting messed up by a dragon, then crushed by a giant, and kill each one at that point or later on was fantastic.
MY favourite one aswell, makes ch more challenging aswell.
The North American servers are still fairly active to this day. It's a good thing I play the rest of the series on PC; if anything ever happened to the online mode, modders and hackers would find a way to bring it back, even it meant re-writing the back-end.
