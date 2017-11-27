Demon’s Souls Multiplayer Shutting Down on February 28 in Japan - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it will shut down the multiplayer for Demon’s Souls in Japan on February 28, 2018.

Online multiplayer, browsing ranks, writing and reading hints, other player death replays, and wandering phantoms will no longer be accessible in the game.





Demon’s Souls in North America and Europe is run by Atlus and the company has not announced any plans to shut down the multiplayer portion of the game in the west.

