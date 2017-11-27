Valkyria Chronicles 4 Info Details the World and Characters - News

Sega has released new information on Valkyria Chronicles 4 that details the world, as well as two characters: Raz and Kai Schulen.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 21, 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2018 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in North America and Europe in 2018.

Read the details below:

■ World

The setting is the fictional continent of Europa. Specifically, the entire western region of the largest continent in the northern hemisphere. Since ancient times, many battles for supremacy have been fought in pursuit of the country’s unification.

In the 1800s, the continent of Europa was divided into two major powers in the east and west: the allied nation called the “Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance,” which governs the country with an emperor at its center, and the federation of republic states known as the “Atlantic Federation,” which abolished Imperial rule. Eventually, both powers fought over the mineral resource known as “Ragnite.”

In 1935, world affairs steadily worsened, and the Imperial army violated the non-aggression treaty and began advancing onto the Federation. And the greatest war in history, the “Second Europan War,” which engulfed the entire continent of Europa, suddenly commenced.

Claude Wallace, who participated in the war as captain of the Federation army’s Squad E, fought an early battle in the war and struggled to attain victory.

However, three months after the war began, the Federation army, which was repeatedly defeated by the Imperial army’s overwhelming resources ended up in a difficult situation.

After finishing a battle, Claude returned to base and was informed by his superior of a large-scale strategy having begun. It was “Operation Northern Cross,” a major counterattack to raid the empire’s capital city in order to overturn the Federation’s numerical inferiority.

■ Characters

Raz (voiced by Kazuya Nakai)

Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E division officer and Assault soldier. His rank is sergeant. He is aggressive and quick to get into fights, and talks with a rough tone. He tends to misunderstand due to his clumsy personality, but he is extremely caring of his friends.

Kai Schulen (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto)

Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E division officer. She is a sniper master sergeant. She is Claude, Raz, and Riley’s childhood friend, and is usually silent and blunt. With the nickname “One Shot Killer,” she is a prodigy sharpshooter whose eyes conceal a strong purpose.

Thanks Gematsu.

