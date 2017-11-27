Forza Horizon Dev Working on Open World Action RPG - News

Forza Horizon developer Playground Games has opened up a new studio that will be working on an "open-world action RPG."

Playground has just acquired new office space in its hometown of Leamington Spa and is 17,365 square feet.

Sean Eyestone, senior producer at Battlefront II developer EA DICE, has joined the team, as well as Gran Theft Auto V game designer Will Kennedy. Juan Fernandez di Simon, who previously worked as the senior designer on Ninja Theory's Hellblade, was hired to be the principal combat designer.

"We're delighted that we've secured a second studio to house our new team," CEO Gavin Raeburn told GamesIndustry. "This is a hugely exciting project that is already attracting world-class talent to Playground.

"The combination of new blood and experienced Playground team members is already showing huge promise and I'm excited to see this talented group contribute to Playground's continued success."

