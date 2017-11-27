Rainbow Skies Launches in 2018, Teaser Trailer Released - News

Eastasiasoft announced Rainbow Skies will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2018.

Here’s an overview of the game:

From the makers of Rainbow Moon comes Rainbow Skies, a new fantasy role-playing game. Immerse yourself in a colorful and vibrant world, filled to the brim with friends and foes, murky dungeons, turn-based battles, towns, shops, and everything else your role-playing heart desires.

Tamable monsters, upgradable characters, and a variety of weapons and equipment offer you a wide range of customization and character development possibilities. Tons of optional and endgame content, side and treasure hunt quests, a humorous story, and other exciting content will keep you hooked for countless hours.

Story:

It’s a big day for Damion: Today is his final examination as a monster tamer, an important profession in his home town, which is constantly threatened by monster attacks. However, after a terrible hangover, Damion completely messes things up and not only fails the examination but also destroys the entire monster compound.

When he tries to cover up his mishap with his examiner Layne, things turn from bad to worse and through a number of unforeseen circumstances, they find themselves between the fronts of two rival super powers…

Key Features:

Explore a fascinating scenery in two parallel worlds

Engage in turn-based battles and execute devastating commands, including new combo attacks

Breed and level up a large variety of monsters, and add them to your party

Upgrade your characters, weapons, equipment, and battle skills

Complete all side quests and optional content to extend game play up to 100 hours and beyond

Play a variety of mini games, including a new fishing game

Experience a technically perfect game engine that runs at 60 fps with little to no load times

