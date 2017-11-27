Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creative minds of Square Enix and tri-Ace, STAR OCEAN - THE LAST HOPE takes place at the very beginning of the Star Ocean series.

This action-packed RPG takes players on the epic journey of mankind’s last stand, with exploration and battle across some of the most mysterious, dangerous and fantastical worlds of the universe.

Earth has been decimated by World War III and now humanity must turn to the stars in search of a new home. Explore the galaxy on your quest, make allies and enemies among the alien races you encounter and uncover a danger so great that it threatens all of creation.





Spectacular New 4k and Full HD Visuals

Exhilarating Real-time Battles

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on November 28 for $20.99.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles