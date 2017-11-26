5 Character Suggestions for Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 4 - Article

Earlier this month Injustice 2's third fighter pack was revealed and it features some unexpected guests - the case of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. So what better excuse could there be for throwing out our own ridiculous yet brilliant suggestions for fighter pack 4?

Steppenwolf

It feels almost criminal that Steppenwolf hasn’t been introduced to the roster yet. I thought we would at least see him added to Injustice 2's roster via one or other fighter pack, doubly so given his role in the recently-released Justice League movie.

Steppenwolf could easily fit the role of a heavy, mid-range attacker, using his electro-axe as his main weapon and perhaps a few lighter ranged weapons. His character power could be a drain that stuns the opponent briefly by firing red energy at them.

Booster Gold

A slightly less conventional choice this time - Justice League's Booster Gold. Booster Gold gets his powers from his equipment, but it would be interesting to see NetherRealm offer you the ability to equip different items to really push his play style in different directions.

Alternatively, his character power could change depending on the equipment he's using, a little like Firestorm. This would give fans the freedom to choose to play Booster Gold as a close-ranged brawler or heavy hitting ranged character, without the two crossing over one another.

Elmer Fudd

This one's not quite as outlandish as it may sound at first. Elmer Fudd actually comes to the aid of Batman in what is probably one of the DC universe's greatest and most bizarre team ups ever. And he could work as an Injustice 2 fighter, since in the crossover comic Elmer Fudd manages to get the drop on Batman fairly early on, loading a couple of good rounds into him.

He would, of course, be brilliantly out of place, but that's part of the appeal, especially for a DLC character. His combat style would make liberal use of his trusty shotgun, but even at close range you could see Fudd working out, using elbow strikes or the butt of his weapon to go blow-to-blow or create distance.

Man-Bat

Returning now to perhaps a more likely contender for inclusion in the next fighter pack with Man-Bat. A strong and fairly easy-to-implement character, Man-Bat for those who aren't familiar with him is one of Batman's adversaries.

He can fly, has incredibly strong senses, and is both quick and powerful. With a skillset like that he could easily be a heavy hitter who functions best at moderately close range and makes use of his wings and agility to fly across the arena and quickly reposition himself in fights. His hero power could, for example, consist of swapping between sharper claws and faster wings, allowing players to take a power approach or more of an acrobatic one.

Street Sharks

Why the Street Sharks? Well because if the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can feature on the Injustice 2 roster then why not the Street Sharks?

Sure, the turtles have actually teamed up with Batman in an official crossover before, and likely will again in the near future, but the Street Sharks have featured in comic book form too, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility, right? And with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles breaking new ground for the series by introducing a team rather than an individual, that now opens the way for more such groups, but definitely not the Biker Mice from Mars.

