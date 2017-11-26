PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan Lifetime Sales – September 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Japan for September 2017 shows the lead the PlayStation 4 currently has. However, the Switch has closed the gap every month since it released in March.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 5.45 million units lifetime, the Switch 1.79 million units, and the Xbox One 81,834 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 has a 74 percent market share, the Switch sits at 25 percent, and the Xbox One just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,345,505

Switch Total Sales: 1,788,301

Xbox One Total Sales: 81,834

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 57,527 units and the Xbox One is down 430 units.

The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 128,554 units and the Xbox One by 256,470. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 127,916.

Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 67 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 33 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One less than one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 128,271

Switch Monthly Sales: 256,825

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 355

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

