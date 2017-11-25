Pokémon Franchise Tops 300 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

The Pokémon Company speaking with Famitsu revealed the Pokémon series has surpassed 300 million units sold worldwide. The studio did mention the figure includes 76 titles.

The figure includes games sold at retail and does not include digital titles through the eShop, Virtual Console, or free-to-play mobile games like Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Company celebrated the 20th anniversary of the franchise last year.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

