Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Sells an Estimated 76,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 216 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The role-play game from publisher Nintendo and developer AlphaDream - Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions - sold 76,067 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 7.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 30,388 units sold (40%), compared to 27,473 units sold in Japan (36%) and 13,446 units sold in the US (18%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 2,727 units in the UK, 9,231 units in Germany, and 8,999 units in France.

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions released for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on October 5 and on October 6 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles