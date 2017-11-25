DanganRonpa-Inspired Visual Novel 'Quantum Suicide' Development on Hold Due to Legal Battle - News

posted 1 hour ago

CottonCandy Cyanide, the developer behind the intriguing visual novel Quantum Suicide, has recently provided an update on the status of her upcoming game - and things aren't looking good. In it, she details her personal struggles in undergoing a separation from her partner and states that the ownership of the IP has become part of a legal battle, which she is attempting to solve as quickly as possible.

Quantum Suicide was originally funded through Kickstarter for PC & Vita in 2015. You can watch a trailer for the title above. Hopefully the developer is able to work through these issues swiftly for her own wellbeing as well as to deliver a product which is as brilliant as her original pitch.

