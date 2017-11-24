500GB Xbox One S Available for $189 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 258 Views
Microsoft is currently running a deal on the 500GB Xbox One S model. You can pick up the console for just $189 through Monday, November 27.
ICYMI: Get #XboxOneS now for $189, our lowest price ever. Plus other great Xbox #BlackFriday deals, now through November 27: https://t.co/vHev4O486c pic.twitter.com/hP9nIcXSup— Xbox (@Xbox) November 23, 2017
Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:
- 1TB PS4 Slim for $299
- 1TB Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for $299
- PlayStation Store games discounted up to 40% Off
- Xbox Store games discounted up to 65% off
- Link Green 2DS with Ocarina of Time 3D for $79
- PS4 Pro and PS Plus Discount in the UK
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments