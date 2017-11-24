500GB Xbox One S Available for $189 - News

Microsoft is currently running a deal on the 500GB Xbox One S model. You can pick up the console for just $189 through Monday, November 27.

ICYMI: Get #XboxOneS now for $189, our lowest price ever. Plus other great Xbox #BlackFriday deals, now through November 27: https://t.co/vHev4O486c pic.twitter.com/hP9nIcXSup — Xbox (@Xbox) November 23, 2017

Here is a list of other Black Friday deals:

