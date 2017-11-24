PS4 vs PS3 and Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 vs. PS3 and Xbox 360 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 228,233 – PS3 and X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,315,374 – PS3 and X360

Total Lead: 7,986,833 – PS3 and X360

PlayStation 4 Sales: 64,898,205

Total Combined PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 72,885,038

The gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PS3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PS4 during the same timeframe by 228,233 units in the last month. The PS3 and Xbox 360 increase its lead over the PS4 by 5.32 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is behind by 7.99 million units.

The PlayStation 4 in its first 47 months sold 64.90 million units, while the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have sold a combined 72.89 million units.

