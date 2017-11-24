Next Sea of Thieves Alpha Test is Open to Everyone - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sea of Thieves has gone through several alpha tests that have been available for a limited number of people, however, developer Rare is opening up the next test for everyone.

Everyone who signs up by December 1 to the Insider Program will gain access to the next test of phasing. You can sign up here.

View the latest developer gameplay video below:

The test will have an NDA, so you will have to be 18 years or older to sign up. Xbox Live Gold will also be required if you plan on playing on the Xbox One.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles