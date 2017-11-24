World of Final Fantasy: Meli-Melo Opening Movie Released - News

Square Enix has released the opening movie for the upcoming free-to-play monster training RPG World of Final Fantasy: Meli-Melo.

View it below:

World of Final Fantasy: Meli-Melo will launch for iOS and Android in Japan later this year.

