Dragon’s Crown Pro Dwarf Character Trailer Released - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Atlus has released another character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces the Dwarf. View the Elf character trailer here, the Fighter trailer here and the Amazon trailer here.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

Stocky fighters whose muscular frames permit them to wield a weapon in each hand. Their strength lets them pick up and throw anything in sight, even heavy foes. Throwing enemies lets them damage multiple foes with one fling, laying waste to an entire horde of adversaries.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles