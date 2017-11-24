Check Out 30 Minutes of Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Gameplay Footage - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura is now available in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and a user has posted a 30 minute long gameplay video of it.

View it below:





Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura is priced at 926 yen and includes the Asuka. Yumi is available as a DLC character for an additional 926 yen.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles