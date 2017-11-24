Check Out 30 Minutes of Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 240 Views
Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura is now available in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and a user has posted a 30 minute long gameplay video of it.
View it below:
Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura is priced at 926 yen and includes the Asuka. Yumi is available as a DLC character for an additional 926 yen.
Honestly looks kind of lazy to me. They just copy pasted Peach Beach Splash's intimate mode, added a few new minigames to it and some story, and repackged it as a game even though you only get 1 out of over 30 Senran Kagura girls that you could get intimate with in Peach Beach Splash. At least the price isn't too bad, 926 yen is about $10 US isn't it?
1 Comments