Forza Motorsport 7 Sells an Estimated 176,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The acing game from publisher Microsoft Studios and developer Turn 10 Studios - Forza Motorsport 7 - sold 176,150 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 7.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 90,128 units sold (51%), compared to 64,818 units sold in the US (37%) and 1,641 units sold in Japan (1%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,768 units in the UK, 14,717 units in Germany, and 17,672 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of Forza Motorsport 7 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

Forza Motorsport 4 - 515,859 Forza Horizon 3 - 406,753 Forza Motorsport 5 - 350,588 Forza Horizon 2 - 328,101 Forza Horizon - 316,820 Forza Motorsport 2 - 228,684 Forza Motorsport 6 - 221,042 Forza Motorsport 3 - 209,389 Forza Motorsport 7 - 176,150

Forza Motorsport 7 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on October 3, 2017.

