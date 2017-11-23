Forza Motorsport 7 Sells an Estimated 176,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,068 Views
The acing game from publisher Microsoft Studios and developer Turn 10 Studios - Forza Motorsport 7 - sold 176,150 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 7.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 90,128 units sold (51%), compared to 64,818 units sold in the US (37%) and 1,641 units sold in Japan (1%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,768 units in the UK, 14,717 units in Germany, and 17,672 units in France.
Here is how first week sales of Forza Motorsport 7 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:
- Forza Motorsport 4 - 515,859
- Forza Horizon 3 - 406,753
- Forza Motorsport 5 - 350,588
- Forza Horizon 2 - 328,101
- Forza Horizon - 316,820
- Forza Motorsport 2 - 228,684
- Forza Motorsport 6 - 221,042
- Forza Motorsport 3 - 209,389
- Forza Motorsport 7 - 176,150
Forza Motorsport 7 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on October 3, 2017.
This is a tricky one to analyze. The sales on the surface look poor. But then this game is the first of the Motorsport series to release day and date with a PC version. Maybe the additional digital sales on PC has it similar to FM6? But then one could argue that Horizon 3 did super at retail well with the same condition. But Horizon 3 also had a lot of problems on PC that may have put people off buying these games on PC. I'm inclined to believe backlash against the microtransactions featured in the game has dampened sales early on a bit in conjunction with series fatigue. I know I'm not even thinking about picking this game up and I've picked up every Motorsport game within 2 months of release since Forza Motorsport 2. Or maybe people were waiting for the Xbox One X to release before picking up this title as a showcase. This is much less likely to be a significant factor in the reduction in sales. In any case I'd wager with digital and retail combined this sits just under FM6 for first week. The real test will be the legs and I'd guess those won't be as great as previous titles.
This is a good way to put things into perspective, thankfully it's microtransaction controversy is nowhere near the level of Battlefront 2 and the launch of the X1X is part of this just look at the UK Forza 7 shot up when the X1X launch.
FM7 is just not very different from Forza 6 with all DLCs. That's the biggest problem imho.
So what that chart is telling me is.. releasing a Forza EVERY YEAR is seeing less and less sales each year.
At least for Motorsport. Horizon has been doing better at launch for each release.
Interesting. Perhaps there is a connection there. The people "leaving" Motorsport are gravitating toward Horizon.
Wonder what Horizons numbers will be like next year.
We will find out. I know people who play the Forza series and they prefer Horizon.
Forza 7 is basically just a re-skinned F6 with all DLCs which was just F5 with all DLCs. People are not stupid. That, plus the whole lootbox controversy shows.
Many of Forza's fans are shifting to Horizon. And it's understandable. The series is HIGHLY entertaining! Just has a feeling of fun which brings back that feeling many got in the Arcades with gfranchises like Ridge Racer and Daytona USA.
It's probably flat with Forza 6 if you factor in both titles' digital sales at launch, maybe a couple of thousand under. I was actually expecting worse than that.
@Machina flat with F6 at a much higher install base that is.
True of course but increased install base gives diminishing returns and is no guarantee of titles selling more.
The Forza series has been back and forth for the longest. Forza 7 should have been a bigger success, but the reality is it's launching too late into the year. September is generally the last good month of sales from anything not named Fifa, COD, Battlefield, etc... especially in the US, because it doesn't make sense to spend $60 on a new game when in just a month on Black Friday the game will be $10 - $35. If your exclusive isn't out by September, you can kiss a lot of sales goodbye until Black Friday. Because the majority of gamers are spending that $60 - $180 on COD, Battlefield, and Fifa first and foremost globally speaking.
Not surprising at all
Microtransactions and annual release style series fatigue will do just this. Looking at many of the prior Forza games, some had better legs than others, so it remains to be seen if digital sales and steady performance will compensate. otherwise, 7 will be a series low point, in a year with limited Xbox exclusives no less.
Great game. Graphics look amazing.
Yikes. Maybe digital sales have done the bulk of the numbers?
Disaster...Forza 7 is basically just a re-skinned F6 with all DLCs which was just F5 with all DLCs. People are not stupid. The same happened to GT6 back then. That, plus the whole lootbox controversy clearly shows.
