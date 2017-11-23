PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe Lifetime Sales – September 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Europe in September 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. Other than its first month on the market the Switch has not been able to outsell the PS4.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 26 million mark. The PlayStation 4 has sold 26.07 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 8.55 million units, and the Switch 1.79 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 72 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Switch five percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 26,070,070

Xbox One Total Sales: 8,553,159

Switch Total Sales: 1,793,356

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 356,646 units for the month and the Xbox One by 406,622 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 49,976 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 is up and the Xbox One is down. The PlayStation 4 is up by 43,726 units and the Xbox One is down by 41,539 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 60 percent. The Switch accounted for 23 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 17 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 574,098

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 167,476

Switch Monthly Sales: 217,452

