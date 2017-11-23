Shoot ’Em Up Boiling Bolt Launches December 5 - News

Playdius Entertainment announced the upcoming shoot 'em up - Boiling Bolt - will launch on December 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Boiling Bolt is an immersive and explosive 2.5D twin stick shooter with breath-taking 3D graphics and stunning effects.

The Earth was shattered and reduced to floating islands hanging on the power of their Crystal. Life went back to its course, forgetting that bitter past. A millennium later, you play June, a rebel soldier struggling to defend her island against an organization draining power out of the Crystals.

Key Features:

Use your arsenal to cut through enemies (Plasma Whip, Thunder Lock, Warp Launcher, etc.)

Master the bullet time to achieve the highest score.

Different play modes (Arcade, Free Run, One Shot One Kill).

30 Challenges to accomplish.

Play solo or in coop mode.

Customize your ship’s characteristics at the shop.

Enjoy dazzling 3D graphics, impressive special effects and 2D manga animation.

