Epic Loon Gets Gameplay Teaser Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 56 minutes ago / 123 Views
Macrales Studio has released the gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming four-player physics-based platformer Epic Loon.
View it below:
Here is an overview:
They were locked away in stasis, hidden from the human world, in an antiquated piece of obsolete entertainment tech known as a VHS cleaner tape. Their restful prison, where they would remain until the end of time, was foolproof.
But thanks to a greedy shop owner and an analog cinephile named Joe, those mischievous creatures not of this world were free once more. They would make Joe pay for disturbing their slumber.
Become the alien. Invade Joe’s prized film collection. Dodge his remote-controlled attacks as you destroy that which he most cherishes.
Be gross. Be evil. Be EPIC.
Epic Loon will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q1 2018.
