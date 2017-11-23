Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Launches for PC on December 8 - News

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will launch for Windows PC on December 8, the same day as the PlayStation 4 version.

Attention PC folks! #TokyoXanaduEX will be coming out on #Steam December 8th alongside the PS4 release! Go, now, to the Steam page!https://t.co/465iuYdR6a — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) November 23, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Tokyo Xanadu eX+; a massive action RPG from the masters of the genre, Nihon Falcom! When high school student Kou Tokisaka encounters the nightmare realm known as the Eclipse, his world is forever changed.

In this definitive version of Tokyo Xanadu, experience the game in 60 FPS along with new scenarios, new playable characters, new modes and more!

Key Features:

40+ hours of Action RPG gameplay! – Quest through Morimiya City and battle hordes of nightmarish monsters!

– Quest through Morimiya City and battle hordes of nightmarish monsters! Explore a Brave New World – Talk to characters, build relationships and forge alliances as you navigate the expansive cityscape of Morimiya City. Upgrade your equipment, play mini games and train in dungeons!

– Talk to characters, build relationships and forge alliances as you navigate the expansive cityscape of Morimiya City. Upgrade your equipment, play mini games and train in dungeons! New Scenarios! – Enjoy unique tales of the Wielders that weren’t depicted in the main story. Once you’ve completed the game, get access to an all new quest and carry on the adventure!

– Enjoy unique tales of the Wielders that weren’t depicted in the main story. Once you’ve completed the game, get access to an all new quest and carry on the adventure! New Playable Characters, New Monsters, Dungeons and Bosses! – Play as the mysterious knight, White Shroud. Brandish unrivaled strength and the powers of light to take down vile monsters and vicious bosses! Plus, new dungeons filled with fierce new monster types and giant bosses to battle!

– Play as the mysterious knight, White Shroud. Brandish unrivaled strength and the powers of light to take down vile monsters and vicious bosses! Plus, new dungeons filled with fierce new monster types and giant bosses to battle! New Modes: “Time Attack” and “Boss Rush” – In Time Attack, defeat various bosses that appear in the main story as quickly as possible. In Boss Rush mode, you can battle each boss one after the other.

