December Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2017. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for November are:

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide ($39.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 on Xbox One Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition ($19.99 ERP): Available December 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Child of Eden ($29.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360



Here is an overview of the games:

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Set in the renowned Warhammer Fantasy world, this four-player co-op first-person shooter is full of gorgeous graphics and immersive multiplayer gameplay. Enhanced for Xbox One X with native 4K support and more detailed textures, only help to heighten the game’s unique visual look. Choose from five characters with differing abilities and strengths in your quest to drive the Skaven out of the proud city of Ubersreik. Use the loot and crafting system to your advantage as you amass weaponry ideal for your character. You’ll have to defeat hordes of Skaven as well as many special enemy types in your quest to defeat the Vermintide!

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition

Marty’s back! In this fan-favorite adventure game, the time-traveling DeLorean returns to Hill Valley, minus a driver, and Marty must protect the space-time continuum. With creative input from the film’s producer, Bob Gale, and vocal contributions from Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, and introducing A.J. LoCasio as Marty McFly in a stellar performance, this is a thrill ride you definitely need to buckle in for.

Child of Eden

Experience the breathtaking sights and sounds of Child of Eden. With sound and vision in one display of synesthesia, Child of Eden brings simple, yet intuitive controls together with unique visuals and music that adapts to your playing style. Electrify your senses with this unparalleled music-action experience from Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Q Entertainment.

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death

Jump into the action as Marlow Briggs in this 3rd-person hack-n-slash homage to blockbuster action movies and comic book heroes set in the Mayan jungle in Central America. Save your girl and save the planet with a little help from a 2000-year-old Mayan Death Mask.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles